Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

