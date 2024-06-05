Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.76

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 667075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $641,519.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

