Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $779-781 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.42 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

