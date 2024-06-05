Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.8 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,521. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

