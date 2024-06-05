Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.92% of Stantec worth $84,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,514,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 177,882 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Stantec by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,078,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stantec by 52.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.03. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

