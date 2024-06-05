STAR Financial Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.78. The stock had a trading volume of 368,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

