STAR Financial Bank Buys 35 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $787.50. The company had a trading volume of 270,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,828. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $783.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $788.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

