STAR Financial Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 83,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 9,160,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,479,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

