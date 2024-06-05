STAR Financial Bank Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.6 %
V stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,796. The firm has a market cap of $501.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.31. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.02 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
