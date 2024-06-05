STAR Financial Bank Has $4.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.