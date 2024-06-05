STAR Financial Bank Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGT stock traded up $9.43 on Wednesday, hitting $547.18. 156,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,248. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $551.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.54 and its 200 day moving average is $503.03.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
