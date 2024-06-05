Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.07% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,908,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 501,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 165,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.