Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Revolve Group worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $2,945,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Revolve Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 951,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

