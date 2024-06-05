Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 872 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $523,185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $415,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.53 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.