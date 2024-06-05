Stewart Information Services Co. (STC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

STC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,662. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

