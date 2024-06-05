Stitch Fix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,339 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the typical volume of 1,349 call options.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 13,271,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,866. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $427.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

