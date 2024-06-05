StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of COE opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.59. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

