StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSS opened at $317.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.11 and a 200-day moving average of $329.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

