StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.77.

HCP stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $922,373.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,675,303.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

