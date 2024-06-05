StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.03. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

