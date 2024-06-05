StockNews.com Downgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Hold

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4 %

COP traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. 7,683,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,468. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

