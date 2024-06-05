StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Performance

NYSE:RGS opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.