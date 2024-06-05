StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.33. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

