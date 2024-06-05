StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

