StockNews.com Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 445.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 383,724 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

