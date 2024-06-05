Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $81,094.95 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.47 or 0.05420718 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00051420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

