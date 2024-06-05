Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $65,889.83 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.84 or 0.05369704 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00051185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00015996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

