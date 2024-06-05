Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 78,379 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 58,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

