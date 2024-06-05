Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Announces $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 173.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

