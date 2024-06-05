Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $62.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:SUN opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. Sunoco has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

