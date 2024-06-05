SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPCB

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,326. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. SuperCom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

(Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.