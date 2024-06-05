Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

