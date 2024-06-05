TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8,333.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,858. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 284.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

