Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

Insider Activity

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts expect that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,968 shares of company stock worth $9,014,482. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.