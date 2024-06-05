Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $488.39 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $488.39 million and approximately $43.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000685 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 758,215,478 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

