TerraClassicUSD Price Up 6.3% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $161.58 million and $10.79 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00051420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000977 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,122,408 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,490,604 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

