Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Trading Up 11.1%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 65,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Thai Beverage Public Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

