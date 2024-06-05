The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BA traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.63. 7,169,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

