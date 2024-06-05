The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $6,827,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

