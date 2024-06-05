The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 968.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,078 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 3,140,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

