The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.79

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 124901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,035,307 shares of company stock worth $137,495,051 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,708,000 after buying an additional 1,554,904 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,978,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,834,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after buying an additional 927,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

