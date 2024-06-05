The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $791,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.23. 1,607,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

