THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8 billion-$10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.17.
THOR Industries Stock Performance
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
THOR Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
