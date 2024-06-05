Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.96.

Shares of TWM stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.62. 257,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,655. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,115 shares of company stock worth $107,764. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

