Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449,778 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Toast worth $535,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Toast by 105.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 150,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Toast by 8,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.