Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.10

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 295072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of -0.90.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

