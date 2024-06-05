Toncoin Price Reaches $7.43 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Toncoin has a market cap of $25.36 billion and $554.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.43 or 0.00010388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012025 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,427.35 or 0.99909860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012491 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00109294 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,265,216 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,257,381.355297 with 2,413,622,740.5387144 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.467616 USD and is up 10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 385 active market(s) with $531,726,185.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.