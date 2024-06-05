Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.67. Toro has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38.

Toro Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.