Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 22,544 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,890. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

