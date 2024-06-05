Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 69,025 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,481,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,247. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

